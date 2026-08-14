The Moth Project - Music, Pictures, Words
The Moth Project - Music, Pictures, Words
The Moth Project takes place at the Henderson Fine Arts Center in Farmington at 7PM on Friday, October 23rd.
The multi media performance features video screens, live musicians, and a family's migration story told through the portal of a moth's life cycle.
Suitable for ALL ages.
The Moth Project, at San Juan College, blends science, myth, and art,
A 90-minute immersive experience featuring a genre-defying set list that ranges from Bach to KISS to Joni to Berlin electro-funk. The show finds connection between our human world and the natural world, leaving you inspired and thoroughly entertained.
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
$10-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, Public Arts Events
505.566.3430
clairm@sanjuancollege.edu
Henderson Fine Arts Center, San Juan College
4601 College BlvdFarmington, New Mexico 87402