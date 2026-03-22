Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Engine Inside film with special guest Megan Hottman

The Engine Inside film with special guest Megan Hottman

Bike Durango's annual film fundraiser takes place at the Powerhouse Science Center on Thursday, may 14th.
The film "The Engine Inside" will be screened, along with special guest, Megan Hottman. Doors open at 5:30.
Tickets & details are at bikedurango.org.
The event will kick off at 5, with a group ride from Buckley Park to The Powerhouse.

Contact: info@bikedurango.org

About the film, The Engine Inside:
This film follows six everyday people from vastly different worlds who dedicate their lives to a simple, 200-year-old machine. Their trials and tribulations reveal the bicycle's unique power to change lives and help build a better world.

Megan Hottman is a self-described “bike evangelist,” attorney, athlete, lifelong cyclist, and advocate for safer streets. Megan understands the challenges cyclists face in America’s car-centric culture; her life’s work is to make cycling safer for everyone—because she believes bikes can save us, if we’ll let them.

The Powerhouse
$20
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bike Durango
9704269817
info@bikedurango.org
www.bikedurango.org
The Powerhouse
1333 Camino Del Rio
Durango, Colorado 81301
events@powsci.org
www.powsci.org