The Engine Inside film with special guest Megan Hottman

Bike Durango's annual film fundraiser takes place at the Powerhouse Science Center on Thursday, may 14th.

The film "The Engine Inside" will be screened, along with special guest, Megan Hottman. Doors open at 5:30.

Tickets & details are at bikedurango.org.

The event will kick off at 5, with a group ride from Buckley Park to The Powerhouse.

Contact: info@bikedurango.org

About the film, The Engine Inside:

This film follows six everyday people from vastly different worlds who dedicate their lives to a simple, 200-year-old machine. Their trials and tribulations reveal the bicycle's unique power to change lives and help build a better world.

Megan Hottman is a self-described “bike evangelist,” attorney, athlete, lifelong cyclist, and advocate for safer streets. Megan understands the challenges cyclists face in America’s car-centric culture; her life’s work is to make cycling safer for everyone—because she believes bikes can save us, if we’ll let them.