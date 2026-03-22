Durango Kennel Club 47th annual AKC licensed dog show

The Durango Kennel Club will hold their 47th annual AKC licensed dog show from Thursday through Sunday, (May 14th-17th) at McGee Park in Farmington. The show is open to the public and free to attend.

More information is at durangokennelclub.com.

Over 300 dogs will be completing for conformation, obedience, and rally. There will be a farm dog certification test on Thursday. Due to limited space we request that you leave dogs and baby strollers at home.

