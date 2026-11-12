The Center of Southwest Studies will host a special presentation with award-winning journalist Annette McGivney will discuss her new book Plastic Shaman: The True Story of a Deadly Self-Help Retreat and America’s Misguided Quest for Wellness. Her investigation not only recounts how three self-help seekers died in a fake Native American sweat lodge but also examines the larger issues around appropriation of Indigenous spirituality by wellness gurus and the denial of uncomfortable truths about America’s settler colonial history.

Annette McGivney is an award-winning investigative journalist and the author of six nonfiction books, including her most recent work Plastic Shaman. Her book, Pure Land, about the murder of Tomomi Hanamure in Grand Canyon, won the National Outdoor Book Award in 2018. Annette is a frequent contributor to the Guardian, Outside and Arizona Highways; her articles focus on Southwest culture, the environment and Indigenous issues. She is a professor emeritus in Journalism at Northern Arizona University and lives in Cortez, Colorado.