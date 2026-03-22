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The Aztec UFO Incident: Fact or Fiction?

The Aztec UFO Incident: Fact or Fiction?

The Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village will host the talk "The Aztec UFO Incident: Fact or Fiction?" at 7PM on Saturday, May 30th. Aztecmuseum.org has more information.

Our presenter: Michael Mongeau is the reference/instruction librarian and archivist at San Juan College.

Any opinions are that of the presenter in his role as a trained researcher, and do not represent the Aztec Museum Association or its members. The museum does not offer or endorse any formal opinions regarding UFO sightings, but enjoys local lore and those who have offered testimony and stories of sightings.

Note: Please park in the municipal lot behind the Pioneer Village by the Aztec Splash Pad.
Service animals only. Well-behaved extraterrestrials welcome. Program is FREE and open to the public.

Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
http://www.aztecmuseum.org
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org