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The Autumn Clothing Exchange

The Autumn Clothing Exchange

Give your closet a refresh and your fall wardrobe a second life at EsoTerra’s Autumn Clothing Exchange!

Bring gently used clothing you no longer wear and swap it for something new-to-you. Whether you’re looking for a cozy fall sweater, a new-to-you jacket, or just an excuse to clean out your closet, come spend the afternoon swapping, sipping, and hanging out at EsoTerra.

Clothing should be clean and in good, wearable condition. We encourage participants to bring seasonal pieces, jackets, sweaters, jeans, dresses, accessories, and other fall-friendly finds.

Come with a few things to give away and leave with a few new favorites—because the best additions to your closet are the ones that already have a story.

Bring your clothing, get your beverage deal: Anyone who contributes clothing to the swap will receive Buy One, Get One 50% Off beverages throughout the event on Saturday, September 26th.

EsoTerra's Arboretum
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

EsoTerra Arboretum
(970) 234-6345
events@esoterracider.com
https://esoterracider.com/

Artist Group Info

marketing@esoterracider.com
EsoTerra Arboretum
EsoTerra's Arboretum
270 CR 303
Durango, Colorado 81303
970-234-6345
Events@esoterracider.com
www.esoterracider.com