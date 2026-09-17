"The 1950 Farmington Armada UFO Incident: Fact or Fiction" with Micheal Mongeau

The Aztec Museum will host the talk "The 1950 Farmington Armada UFO Incident: Fact or Fiction," at 6PM on Friday, October 2nd. Aztecmuseum.org has more information.

Between March 15-18 of 1950, thousands of local residents witnessed hundreds of silver, disc-shaped objects moving through the skies in broad daylight. This event has come to.be known as the Farmington Armada.

Join us at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village on Friday, October 2 at 6pm for "The 1950 Farmington Armada UFO Incident: Fact or Fiction?" a presentation by Michael Mongeau. This entertaining and carefully researched program is free and open to the public.

Michael Mongeau is the reference/instruction librarian and archivist at San Juan College.

Currently, Michael also serves as secretary of the Aztec Museum Association and volunteers with the San Juan Historical Society.

Note: any opinions are that of the presenter in his role as a trained researcher, and do not represent the Aztec Museum Association or its members. The museum does not offer or endorse any formal opinions regarding UFO sightings, but enjoys local lore and those who have offered testimony and stories of sightings.

Please park in the municipal lot behind the Pioneer Village by the Aztec Splash Pad. Service animals only. Well-behaved extraterrestrials welcome. The Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village is located at 125 N. Main Avenue, Aztec NM. For info, call 505-334-9829.