Terrific Tuesdays: Summer Shows!
Terrific Tuesdays: Summer Shows!
Weekly summer performances for kids includes music, magic, animals, dinosaurs & more!
June 2nd Drum Safari
Join us for a high energy musical “safari” that everyone can participate in!
June 9th Ann Lincoln: The Underground Adventures of Dino Girl
A Comedic Cavewoman digs in to perform magic & juggling! Ann and her animals become prehistoric performers who uncover magical surprises, dinosaur-sized laughs, and fun for the whole family
June 16th Steve Weeks
An interactive romp filled with music, humor, and games!
June 23rd Pint Sized Polkas
Music & magic you can dig!
June 30th Digeridoo Down Under
Join us for a combination of funky didgeridoo rhythms, worldly percussive beats, & audience participation!
July 7th Cool Science
Cool off with some very cold science.
July 14th Stories Written in Stone: A Life in Paleontology
Paleontologist John Hankla shares how scientists decode Earth’s ancient past by interpreting fossils and rock layers like pages in a book, revealing dinosaurs, ancient ecosystems, and the story of deep time.
July 21st Mysto's The Magic of Reading Show
Join us for a show of magic, laughter, and fun with Durango's very own magician!
July 28th Our Polar Bear Adventure
Cool down on a hot summer day with a trip to the North pole! Join Wayne & Karen Brown, The Ocean Adventures, as they search for the largest bears on the planet — POLAR BEARS! This program is perfect for kids 8+.
Tuesday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM