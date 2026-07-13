Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen Fashion Show

Teen Fashion Show

Show off your style on the catwalk!

Calling all teen creatives! Whether you like making jewelry, clothes, or cosplay, or you just like putting together a good outfit, we want to see your fashion skills! Show it off on the catwalk, answer design questions in a Q+A, and meet others with the same interests.

More of a fashion critic than a designer yourself? Join us anyway!

Ages 13 to 17.

The Durango Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301