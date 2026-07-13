Teen Fashion Show
Teen Fashion Show
Show off your style on the catwalk!
Calling all teen creatives! Whether you like making jewelry, clothes, or cosplay, or you just like putting together a good outfit, we want to see your fashion skills! Show it off on the catwalk, answer design questions in a Q+A, and meet others with the same interests.
More of a fashion critic than a designer yourself? Join us anyway!
Ages 13 to 17.
The Durango Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301