Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen Cookie Decorating Contest

Teen Cookie Decorating Contest

Come decorate some sweet treats!

Show off your cookie craftsmanship in this yummy competition on June 3rd from 4 to 5:30. Use icing and sprinkles to create your masterpiece. You will individually design and decorate three sugar cookies to be judged by your peers. In the end, all cookies will taste great!

Ages 13 to 17.

Durango Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301