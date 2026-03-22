Teen Cookie Decorating Contest
Teen Cookie Decorating Contest
Come decorate some sweet treats!
Show off your cookie craftsmanship in this yummy competition on June 3rd from 4 to 5:30. Use icing and sprinkles to create your masterpiece. You will individually design and decorate three sugar cookies to be judged by your peers. In the end, all cookies will taste great!
Ages 13 to 17.
Durango Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301