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Teen After Hours

Teen After Hours

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

After much demand, we will host our first Teen Super Smash Bros. Tournament!

Choose your fighter and show off your skills against other teens. Winner gets bragging rights as the first DPL Super Smash Bros. Champion! If you would like to participate in the tournament, please register online as there are limited spots. Just want to hang out and watch the carnage? Join us in the audience!

Grades 6 to 12.

The Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301