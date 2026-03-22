Want to make a fun space for you and your friends? Join the Teen Advisory Group! Help the library meet your needs and interests, gain valuable experience, meet new friends, and hang out!

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is the spot for teens 13-17 to share their ideas and help shape exciting library events, all while giving guidance to our library staff. With plenty of snacks and fun on the agenda, it's a great way to spend your time—and you could even earn those required 9R Community Service hours, too. Curious if TAG's right for you? Come check it out!