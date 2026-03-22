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Teaming Up for Summer Scholarship Fundraising Dinner

Teaming Up for Summer Scholarship Fundraising Dinner

The Team Up Scholarship fundraising dinner takes place at the Rochester Hotel Secret Garden in Durango from 5 to 8PM on Friday, May 29th. Proceeds allow students to participate in La Plata County Summer programs.
Teamupsw.org has more information.

An al fresco dinner by gourmet chef Amy McNelis-Lynn with Et Viola Catering. The Rochester Hotel has generously provided a 15% discount code exclusively for dinner attendees using code TEAMUP15 when booking at www.rochesterhotel.com.

Last day to purchase tickets is Friday, May 22.

Rochester Hotel
$95 per person
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Team Up
970-247-9444
lynnu@teamupsw.org
https://www.teamupsw.org/
Rochester Hotel
726 E 2nd Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://www.swcommunityfoundation.org/community-concerts-return-to-the-secret-garden/