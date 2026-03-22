Teaming Up for Summer Scholarship Fundraising Dinner

The Team Up Scholarship fundraising dinner takes place at the Rochester Hotel Secret Garden in Durango from 5 to 8PM on Friday, May 29th. Proceeds allow students to participate in La Plata County Summer programs.

Teamupsw.org has more information.

An al fresco dinner by gourmet chef Amy McNelis-Lynn with Et Viola Catering. The Rochester Hotel has generously provided a 15% discount code exclusively for dinner attendees using code TEAMUP15 when booking at www.rochesterhotel.com.

Last day to purchase tickets is Friday, May 22.