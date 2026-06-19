Summer youth theater performance of Peter Pan and Treasure Island
Summer youth theater performance of Peter Pan and Treasure Island
Durango Youth Theater presents the double feature of Treasure Island and Peter Pan, at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27th, plus a 2 pm matinee on Sunday at the Durango Arts Center
Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.
Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door and can be purchased online at www.durangoarts.org under the performing arts tab, and at the gallery desk, Tuesday - Saturday, noon - 6 pm. Student tickets are available for $10.
Durango Arts Center
$10 - $20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301