Summer youth theater performance of Peter Pan and Treasure Island

Durango Youth Theater presents the double feature of Treasure Island and Peter Pan, at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, June 26 and 27th, plus a 2 pm matinee on Sunday at the Durango Arts Center

Tickets and details are at durangoarts.org.

Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door and can be purchased online at www.durangoarts.org under the performing arts tab, and at the gallery desk, Tuesday - Saturday, noon - 6 pm. Student tickets are available for $10.