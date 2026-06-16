Summer Melodrama returns to the DAC with the Notorious Nugget
Summer Melodrama returns to the DAC with the Notorious Nugget
Summer Melodrama continues at the Durango Arts Center with The Notorious Nugget, July 16-19. This original musical melodrama set in 1914, in Colorado is written by Colorado Springs playwrights Mark and Lauren Arnest. It’s a spirited western romp that follows young Buck Worthington as he chases gold — and stumbles into a web of romance, villainy, and small-town intrigue. Appropriate for audiences 16 and older. Tickets are online at www.durangoart.org and in person from noon - 6 pm, Tuesday - Saturday at the DAC.
Durango Arts Center
$25 - $30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301