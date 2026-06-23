STEAMsters Maker Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
STEAMsters Maker Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
STEAMsters Summer Maker Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library. Create projects using our tools, recyclables, and more. For ages 7-12. Registration required. Contact cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org for more information and to register.
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org