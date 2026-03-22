The Durango La Plata Senior Center will host "Staying Safe Together: Preventing Falls & Preparing for Fire Season" from 8:30 until noon on Thursday, June 11th. 🔥

This community event will focus on helping older adults stay safe, healthy, and prepared. Lunch will be available after the presentations.

Topics will include:

✅ Fall prevention & home safety

✅ Fire season preparedness

✅ Helpful local resources

✅ Lunch & Learn with Q&A

Suggested donation for adults 60+ and caregivers is $5. Ages 12–59: $13.86 per meal.