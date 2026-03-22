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Staying Safe Together

Staying Safe Together

The Durango La Plata Senior Center will host "Staying Safe Together: Preventing Falls & Preparing for Fire Season" from 8:30 until noon on Thursday, June 11th. 🔥
This community event will focus on helping older adults stay safe, healthy, and prepared. Lunch will be available after the presentations.

Topics will include:
✅ Fall prevention & home safety
✅ Fire season preparedness
✅ Helpful local resources
✅ Lunch & Learn with Q&A
Suggested donation for adults 60+ and caregivers is $5. Ages 12–59: $13.86 per meal.

The Durango La Plata Senior Center
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Durango La Plata Senior Center, Comfort Keepers Durango
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org

Artist Group Info

emma@ck964.com
The Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org