Staying Safe Together
Staying Safe Together
The Durango La Plata Senior Center will host "Staying Safe Together: Preventing Falls & Preparing for Fire Season" from 8:30 until noon on Thursday, June 11th. 🔥
This community event will focus on helping older adults stay safe, healthy, and prepared. Lunch will be available after the presentations.
Topics will include:
✅ Fall prevention & home safety
✅ Fire season preparedness
✅ Helpful local resources
✅ Lunch & Learn with Q&A
Suggested donation for adults 60+ and caregivers is $5. Ages 12–59: $13.86 per meal.
The Durango La Plata Senior Center
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango La Plata Senior Center, Comfort Keepers Durango
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org
Artist Group Info
emma@ck964.com
The Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org