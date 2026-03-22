Start of Summer Party "SOS" @ The Smiley ArtRoom Collective

The ArtRoom Collective First Friday SOS Party! (Start of Summer Party!)

First Friday, June 5 from 4:30 - 7pm

1309 E 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

https://www.theartroomcollective.com/

theartroomcollective@gmail.com

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1633785537906189

Join us June 5 from 4:30-7pm to celebrate summer with our artists, lemonade, chalkboard butterfly mural, music, feather hair extensions (starting at $15), community art canvas "Draw Yourself", fire pit, popcorn, snacks and drinks, and so much fun! There’s no cost to participate in most activities, though donations to help cover materials are warmly appreciated.

Also, check out the work of ArtRoom Pop-up Guest Artist, Venessa Francis-Suess, from Shushas Shades. Shushas Shades is an educator turned entrepreneur designing custom, one-of-a-kind sunglasses. Venessa transforms sunglasses into sparkly little pieces of art. Sparkle your face! (follow her on Insta! https://www.instagram.com/shushas_shades/)

Our ArtRoom Artist Social takes place every First Friday 4-7 p.m. All are welcome to gather, connect, laugh, and be inspired. Wander through our open working studios, enjoy light snacks, and discover original artwork created right here in Durango.

Located in The Smiley Building, The ArtRoom Collective is Durango’s working studio gallery — home to 23 artists including painters, jewelers, potters, photographers, glass blowers, and fiber artists. Here, creativity unfolds in real time. Come see art in action, meet the makers, and celebrate our vibrant local arts community.

Learn more at:

https://www.theartroomcollective.com/

