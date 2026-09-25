Stand Up Comedy Local Feature: Chris Warren Nov 19 @ Black Heron Lounge

Get ready for a night of heavy-hitting local comedy on November 19th as one of Durango's long-time and most consistent comedians takes the stage. We are bringing the hilarious, cynical & super gay Chris Warren to the spotlight to show exactly why he is a cornerstone of our mountain town's comedy scene. Chris has a legendary reputation around here for weaponizing sass & completely destroying audiences by creating clever jokes & sometimes pushing the envelope ... a bit. And yes, his mom is emceeing the whole thing.

Backed up by other killer regional comics, this show is going to be a rowdy, community-fueled night that you definitely do not want to miss.

Expect a fast-paced and unapologetically honest night of comedy from a guy who knows our community inside and out. Chris delivers seasoned, irreverent edge to the microphone that perfectly captures the gritty spirit of the local comedy scene.

Grab a drink, find a seat, and get ready for a premier showcase featuring Durango's most decorated comedic heavyweight.

https://www.durangocomedy.com/shows/chris-warren