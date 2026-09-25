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Stand Up Comedy: Andy & Andrea's Absurd Co-Headline

Stand Up Comedy: Andy & Andrea's Absurd Co-Headline

Durango Comedy is taking over The Subterrain on Friday, November 13th, for a night of hilariously unhinged stand-up comedy. We are putting local powerhouses and funny people, headlined by Durango's own Andy Mathews and Andrea Rossi, on stage to deliver an evening packed with raw talent, crowdwork, chaos, magic, new jokes, old jokes, and more. Andy is ready to bring his sharp, biting humor and very polite irreverence, while Andrea pairs up with her trademark unmatched writing, quick wit, and electric comedic style.

These comics will talk about absolutely anything, from the daily confusion of life to their own poor choices, diving into topics that are completely unfiltered and boundary-pushing. This is going to be a wild night out with an unpredictable edge.

Tickets are on sale now! Grab your seat for this roller-coaster of a night.

Sip a drink at the bar, get there early for a comfy chair & listen to the live saxophone over music before the show.

The Subterrain
$15
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Comedy & Events
9708801112
info@durangocomedy.com
https://www.durangocomedy.com

Artist Group Info

N/A
www.durangocomedy.com
The Subterrain
900 main ave suite F
Durango , Colorado 81301
9708804824
thesubterraindurango.com