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Spooky Season Movie Night

Spooky Season Movie Night

Spooky Season Movie Night is moving to Friday, October 9th — and we’re keeping the movie a secret… for now. 👀

Join us at EsoTerra from 6–8 PM for a family-friendly Halloween movie night with candy, popcorn, and warm mulled cider. We’ll be revealing the movie title at the event, but over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be dropping hints to see if you can figure it out first.

And let’s just say… some doors are better left unopened.
Have a guess? We’re not confirming or denying anything. 😉

Friday, October 9 | 6–8 PM
Free • Family-Friendly • No Registration Required

EsoTerra Arboretum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

EsoTerra Arboretum
(970) 234-6345
events@esoterracider.com
https://esoterracider.com/

Artist Group Info

marketing@esoterracider.com
EsoTerra Ciderworks
EsoTerra Arboretum
270 County Road 303
Durango, Colorado 81303
9702346345
marketing@esoterracider.com
https://esoterracider.com/