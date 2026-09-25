Spooky Season Movie Night
Spooky Season Movie Night
Spooky Season Movie Night is moving to Friday, October 9th — and we’re keeping the movie a secret… for now. 👀
Join us at EsoTerra from 6–8 PM for a family-friendly Halloween movie night with candy, popcorn, and warm mulled cider. We’ll be revealing the movie title at the event, but over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be dropping hints to see if you can figure it out first.
And let’s just say… some doors are better left unopened.
Have a guess? We’re not confirming or denying anything. 😉
Friday, October 9 | 6–8 PM
Free • Family-Friendly • No Registration Required
EsoTerra Arboretum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
EsoTerra Arboretum
(970) 234-6345
events@esoterracider.com
Artist Group Info
marketing@esoterracider.com
EsoTerra Arboretum
270 County Road 303Durango, Colorado 81303
9702346345
marketing@esoterracider.com