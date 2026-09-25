Southwest La Plata Library District Public Hearing for the 2027 Budget
Southwest La Plata Library District Public Hearing for the 2027 Budget
Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 pm: Southwest La Plata Library District Public Hearing for the 2027 Budget, held in the Purple Cliffs Conference Room, 1305 Escalante Dr., Durango, CO. Copies of the budget are available at each library location and on SWLPLD’s website, www.swlplibrarydistrict.org.
Purple Cliffs Conference Room
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SW La Plata Library District
(970) 375-3816
tricia.swlpld@gmail.com
Purple Cliffs Conference Room
1305 Escalante DriveDurango, Colorado