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Southwest La Plata Library District Public Hearing for the 2027 Budget

Southwest La Plata Library District Public Hearing for the 2027 Budget

Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 pm: Southwest La Plata Library District Public Hearing for the 2027 Budget, held in the Purple Cliffs Conference Room, 1305 Escalante Dr., Durango, CO. Copies of the budget are available at each library location and on SWLPLD’s website, www.swlplibrarydistrict.org.

Purple Cliffs Conference Room
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

SW La Plata Library District
(970) 375-3816
tricia.swlpld@gmail.com
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org
Purple Cliffs Conference Room
1305 Escalante Drive
Durango, Colorado