Southwest Colorado Public Lands Celebration - Kick Off Party at Rotary Park

The La Plata Mountains & Public Lands Coalition will host a National Public Lands Day Celebration in Rotary Park on Saturday, September 26th from 5 to 8, featuring live music from Cricket and an opening meditation with Gaia Shakti along with a silent auction and information on protecting our public lands and La Plata Mountains.

This event is the first of many over the next two weeks. This includes a wonderful historic ranch tour northeast of Mancos, a hike of Hesperus Mountain and presentations by public lands champion, Walt Dabney in Pagosa Spring, Durango, and Dolores. A final culminating party will occur Saturday, October 10th at the Mancos Brewery. Come help us celebrate environmental stewardship and the common ground we all love!!