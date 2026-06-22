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Southwest Civic Winds Concert - An American Overture

Southwest Civic Winds Concert - An American Overture

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Rotary Park and listen to the Southwest Civic Winds as they continue their 2026 season with "An American Overture"! The full concert band will perform familiar and loved songs that celebrate America's 250th birthday and Colorado's 150th anniversary. This event is FREE.

Rotary Park Gazebo
09:15 AM - 10:15 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Civic Winds
(970) 880-0922
swest.swcivicwinds@gmail.com
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/

Artist Group Info

Southwest Civic Winds
info@southwestcivicwinds.org
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/concerts
Rotary Park Gazebo
1565 E. 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
info@southwestcivicwinds.org
https://www.southwestcivicwinds.org/concerts