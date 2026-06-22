Southwest Civic Winds Concert - An American Overture
Southwest Civic Winds Concert - An American Overture
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Rotary Park and listen to the Southwest Civic Winds as they continue their 2026 season with "An American Overture"! The full concert band will perform familiar and loved songs that celebrate America's 250th birthday and Colorado's 150th anniversary. This event is FREE.
Rotary Park Gazebo
09:15 AM - 10:15 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Civic Winds
(970) 880-0922
swest.swcivicwinds@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Southwest Civic Winds
info@southwestcivicwinds.org
Rotary Park Gazebo
1565 E. 2nd AveDurango, Colorado 81301
info@southwestcivicwinds.org