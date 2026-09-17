Snail Mail Society
Snail Mail Society
Looking for analog connection in a digital world? Join us for a meeting of the Snail Mail Society, a library-to-library penpal club!
If you are new to the group, please register here to be matched with a penpal ahead of the meeting. Unregistered participants are welcome and will be matched at a later date:
Connect to people locally & from 40+ libraries
Build community & create meaningful connections through our libraries
Write your own or use our prompts
Letters will be mailed from & received at PRL
Library will provide all necessary supplies, including stamps + crafty embellishments
In cooperation with Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library of Edenton, NC
All ages
Pine River Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org