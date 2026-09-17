Looking for analog connection in a digital world? Join us for a meeting of the Snail Mail Society, a library-to-library penpal club!

If you are new to the group, please register here to be matched with a penpal ahead of the meeting. Unregistered participants are welcome and will be matched at a later date:

Connect to people locally & from 40+ libraries

Build community & create meaningful connections through our libraries

Write your own or use our prompts

Letters will be mailed from & received at PRL

Library will provide all necessary supplies, including stamps + crafty embellishments

In cooperation with Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library of Edenton, NC

All ages