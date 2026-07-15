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Share Your Garden

Share Your Garden

The public is invited to bring surplus fruits and vegetables to the Animas Valley Grange between 10 and 11:30am on Wednesdays, starting July 29 until the end of the season. Produce will be distributed at no cost to nearby neighbors in need.

The Animas Valley Grange is located at 7271 County Road 203, about 1 mile north of Durango Hot Springs.

Animas Valley Grange
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Animas Valley Grange
7271 CR 203
Durango , Colorado 81301
deborah.paulson@gmail.com