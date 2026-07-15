Sew Cool Upcycling Club for Teens and Tweens
Sew Cool Upcycling Club for Teens and Tweens
Wednesday, August 12 &19, 4:30 pm: Sew Cool Upcycling Club for tweens and teens. Turn old into awesome! Learn fun sewing skills while transforming old or worn out clothes into something you’ll love. Email cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org for more information.
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Aug 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 06:00 PM
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 06:00 PM
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org