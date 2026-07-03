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Self Defense 101 with Shiann Swapp & Alaina Molinaro

Self Defense 101 with Shiann Swapp & Alaina Molinaro

Adults and teens, learn the basics of self-defense in this engaging two-hour class, taught by Shiann Swapp, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt and experienced Kickboxing and BJJ instructor at Durango Martial Arts Academy, and Alaina Molinaro, who has a brown belt.

Space is limited, and registration is required. This class is free, but donations are happily accepted. Please sign up here, ask at the front desk or call 970.884.2222 ext 1.

Pine River Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org