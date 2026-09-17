Sculpt Barre Align

Start your day feeling energized, empowered and aligned, with a full body workout that is joint friendly, for all fitness levels. A fusion of ballet, yoga and pilates, these 45 minute classes are rooted in classic ballet barre technique, intentional stretching, and cardio intervals designed to make you burn, strengthen your body and lift up your spirit.

Classical Ballet trained since a young age, Andrea has a background in barre, yoga, pilates, contemporary and latin dance. She maintains a focus on mindful, restorative movements rooted in alignment, musicality and intentional strength.