San Juan Symphony Presents Romantic Giants: Brahms & Dvorak

We are thrilled to welcome Cuban-American cellist Tommy Mesa for his debut with the San Juan Symphony. Dr. Mesa is the recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and as a recent last-minute substitute for the great Yo-Yo Ma, Tommy has appeared as soloist with major orchestras including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Cleveland Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and others. He will perform the sublime Cello Concerto by Antonín Dvořák, a work that showcases both our soloist, his artistry, and our musicians in their most ideal circumstances. The pair of “Romantic Giants” that will grace our stage in this eloquent program includes Johannes Brahms, whose formidable Third Symphony will set a profound and passionate tone.This is the best of Johannes Brahms, offering a deep and complex symphonic undertaking that highlights the best of San Juan Symphony.