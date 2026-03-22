San Juan Nature Hike

The San Juan Mountains Association will host Nature Hikes from 10 until noon every Friday from June 5th through August 28th. Those interested may meet at the Andrews Lake upper parking lot. Sjma.org has more information.

Flora, fauna, geology, clouds, water, you name it: our trusty crew of volunteer naturalists can enlighten you while on a pleasant stroll in the San Juan Mountains.

We’ll be moving at a “walking” pace for around 1-2 miles.