San Juan Fish-Along

Women helping Women on the Water! Join other Women of 5RTU as we enjoy a morning of wading on the San Juan River Quality Waters in a beginner-friendly location. Women of all skill levels welcomed. This day is designed with the beginner in mind!

Bring all of your own fishing gear (rod, reel, flies, waders, wading boots, wading belt, wading staff, pack). Please contact us well in advance should you lack something, or want to know what you should bring. Don’t be intimidated if you aren’t sure what you need. We are here to help.

Also bring water, snacks, lunch, appropriate clothing (including hat and polarized sunglasses), sun and bug protection and everything you need for a day on the water.

A valid NM Fishing License and Day Use Parking Pass are required