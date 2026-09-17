San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation
The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to their next meeting on Wednesday,
October 14th, starting with a reception at 6:30 in the Lyceum at Fort Lewis College. The presentation will be
“Late Middle Archaic and Early Agricultural Period in Southern Arizona: Materials from McEuen Cave.” Details and Zoom log in are at SJBAS.ORG.
Joseph Birkmann, PhD, will present.
Lyceum at Fort Lewis College and Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Basin Archaeological Society
970-403-3446
chambrke@aol.com
Artist Group Info
Dr, Joseph Birkmann
chambrke@aol.com