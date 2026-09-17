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San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society meeting and presentation

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to their next meeting on Wednesday,
October 14th, starting with a reception at 6:30 in the Lyceum at Fort Lewis College. The presentation will be
“Late Middle Archaic and Early Agricultural Period in Southern Arizona: Materials from McEuen Cave.” Details and Zoom log in are at SJBAS.ORG.

Joseph Birkmann, PhD, will present.

Lyceum at Fort Lewis College and Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society
970-403-3446
chambrke@aol.com
sjbas.org

Artist Group Info

Dr, Joseph Birkmann
chambrke@aol.com
http://sjbas.org
Lyceum at Fort Lewis College and Zoom
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
http://sjbas.org