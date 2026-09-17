Rooted to Rise: 20 Years of Villages Leading the Way
Rooted to Rise: 20 Years of Villages Leading the Way
Shanta Village Partners invites the public to "Rooted to Rise" — a celebration of twenty years helping villages build their own path out of extreme poverty in SouthEast Asia and Africa. The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30
on Thursday, October 8th, at the Riverbend Ranch north of Durango.
Tickets and details are at Shantavillagepartners.org.
An evening of stories, music, and gratitude — and a look at what’s next.
RiverBend Ranch
$25
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Shanta Village Partners
970-749-1198
admin@shantavillagepartners.org
RiverBend Ranch