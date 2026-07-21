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RMPBS Originals Film Club: Building the Colorado Trail

RMPBS Originals Film Club: Building the Colorado Trail

The public is invited to join Rocky Mountain PBS, Durango Trails, and the San Juan Mountains Association for a screening of the documentary, "Building the Colorado Trail," followed by a community conversation about Colorado's trails, public lands, and the people who help care for them.
The event takes place at the Durango Arts Center on Tuesday, August 4th.
Doors open at 6:30.
Admission is free, but registration is required. More information is at events.rmpbs.org.

7:00 p.m. — Screening of Building the Colorado Trail
Following the film — Community discussion

The post-film conversation will explore the history, impact, and future of the Colorado Trail, including trail stewardship, public lands, outdoor recreation, and the role these shared spaces play in connecting communities across Colorado. Cupcakes will be provided at no cost. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

Seating is limited, so please register in advance.
https://events.rmpbs.org/event/rmpbs-originals-film-club-building-the-colorado-trail/e823569

Durango Arts Center
06:30 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rocky Mountain PBS
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301