Rebate and Energy Help Session
Rebate and Energy Help Session
La Plata Electric Association will host a Rebate & Energy Help Session on Wednesday, July 8th, between 8 and 9:30AM and from 11:30 to 1:30.
Experts will be available to answer questions and offer guidance on rebates, energy-saving tips, and how to budget and plan for energy improvement projects. Lpea.coop has more information.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CxoGxFeQQ/
https://lpea.coop/events/office-hours-rebate-energy-help-sessions-durango-0
La Plata Electric Association
08:00 AM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata Electric Association
970-247-5786
La Plata Electric Association
45 Stewart StDurango, Colorado 81303
memberservices@lpea.coop