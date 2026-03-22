Rebate and Energy Help Session

La Plata Electric Association will host a Rebate & Energy Help Session on Wednesday, July 8th, between 8 and 9:30AM and from 11:30 to 1:30.

Experts will be available to answer questions and offer guidance on rebates, energy-saving tips, and how to budget and plan for energy improvement projects. Lpea.coop has more information.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CxoGxFeQQ/

https://lpea.coop/events/office-hours-rebate-energy-help-sessions-durango-0

