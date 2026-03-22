Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs

The Durango Kennel Club will host the 4th annual rattlesnake avoidance clinic for dogs on Saturday, June 6th at the Sky Ute Fairgrounds in Ignacio. Registration is required by June 4th at durangokennelclub.com.

The clinic will be conducted by professional dog trainer, Terry Chandler, who has over 40 years of experience in rattlesnake avoidance training. The cost is $100 per dog, and advanced registration is required before June 4th. For more information go to www.durangokennelclub.com.