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Pine River Shares Community Farm Plant Sale

Pine River Shares Community Farm Plant Sale

The Pine River Shares Community Farm will host a plant sale on Saturday, from 8 until noon at the Pine River Public Library... featuring a variety of houseplants, tomatoes, and flowers. Proceeds support food security and sustainable agriculture in the Pine River valley.

Pine River Public Library
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Shares Community Farm
9708846040
http//:pinerivershares.org
Pine River Public Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr.
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org