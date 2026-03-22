Pine River Shares Community Farm Plant Sale
Pine River Shares Community Farm Plant Sale
The Pine River Shares Community Farm will host a plant sale on Saturday, from 8 until noon at the Pine River Public Library... featuring a variety of houseplants, tomatoes, and flowers. Proceeds support food security and sustainable agriculture in the Pine River valley.
Pine River Public Library
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Shares Community Farm
9708846040
Pine River Public Library
395 Bayfield Center Dr.Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org