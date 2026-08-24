Pilates with Carly
Pilates with Carly
Whether you’re a Pilates ninja or the mat is uncharted territory, come start at your level, get stronger, and maybe even understand yourself a bit better. The goal is to leave the class feeling taller, more aware, and a little lighter… the soreness will set in later! Please bring a mat & water.
Pine River Library
Every week through Dec 31, 2026.
Thursday: 09:30 AM - 10:30 PM
Thursday: 09:30 AM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org