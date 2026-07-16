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Peggy Cloy - Remembrance Series - Artist's Reception

Peggy Cloy - Remembrance Series - Artist's Reception

Enjoy the company of Peggy and other artists during the artist's reception for Peggy's first solo show since departing from Willowtail Springs. This exhibit features a new body of work.

Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
9705293597
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Peggy Cloy
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com
https://peggycloy.com/vitae/
Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
104 East Main Street
Cortez, Colorado 81321
9705293597
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com
www.turquoiseravenartgallery.com