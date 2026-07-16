Peggy Cloy - Remembrance Series - Artist's Reception
Peggy Cloy - Remembrance Series - Artist's Reception
Enjoy the company of Peggy and other artists during the artist's reception for Peggy's first solo show since departing from Willowtail Springs. This exhibit features a new body of work.
Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
9705293597
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Peggy Cloy
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com
Turquoise Raven Art Gallery
104 East Main StreetCortez, Colorado 81321
9705293597
turquoiseravenart@gmail.com