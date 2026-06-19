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Parks and Recreation Month Celebration July 17

Parks and Recreation Month Celebration July 17

Durango Parks and Recreation will celebrate Parks & Rec Month at the Rec Center at 4PM on Friday, July 17th.
The open house will include informational booths from various community partners, games, trivia, and prizes. There will also be live music, local food booths and more. Durangoco.gov has more information.

Recreation Center roll-back prices to the Grand Opening Day! $2.50 youth/seniors and $3.50 Adults, all day!
Bounce House
Inflatable Axe Throwing
Live Music
Bocce Ball, Volleyball & Cornhole
Face Painting
Local Food + Drinks
Free Roller Skating at Chapman Hill from 6-9 pm

Durango Community Recreation Center
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Durango Parks and Recreation Department
9703757320
jordan.waters@durangoco.gov
https://www.durangoco.gov/1827/Parks-and-Recreation-Month
Durango Community Recreation Center
2700 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-375-7300
info@durangogov.net
www. durangogov.org/515/recreation-center