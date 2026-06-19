Parks and Recreation Month Celebration July 17

Durango Parks and Recreation will celebrate Parks & Rec Month at the Rec Center at 4PM on Friday, July 17th.

The open house will include informational booths from various community partners, games, trivia, and prizes. There will also be live music, local food booths and more. Durangoco.gov has more information.

Recreation Center roll-back prices to the Grand Opening Day! $2.50 youth/seniors and $3.50 Adults, all day!

Bounce House

Inflatable Axe Throwing

Live Music

Bocce Ball, Volleyball & Cornhole

Face Painting

Local Food + Drinks

Free Roller Skating at Chapman Hill from 6-9 pm