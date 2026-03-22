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Parade of Projects

Parade of Projects

The City of Durango will host a meeting about capital improvement projects slated over the next five years. The event takes place at the Public Library at 5:30 on Wednesday, May 14th.

Presentations will be given by public works, parks and recreation, and transportation, followed by a breakout session.

Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

City of Durango
http://970-385-2803
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301