Parade of Projects
Parade of Projects
The City of Durango will host a meeting about capital improvement projects slated over the next five years. The event takes place at the Public Library at 5:30 on Wednesday, May 14th.
Presentations will be given by public works, parks and recreation, and transportation, followed by a breakout session.
Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Durango
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301