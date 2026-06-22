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Pagosa Springs River Healing Experience

Pagosa Springs River Healing Experience

On Saturday, June 27, from 11:00 AM–3:00 PM, the inaugural Pagosa Springs River Healing Experience takes place at Mary Fisher Park along the San Juan River.
The River Healing Experience is a four-hour immersive wellness gathering designed for individuals and families seeking restoration, connection, and nervous system support in one of the most beautiful places in Pagosa Springs.

Guests will receive a personalized experience that may include gentle nervous system-focused chiropractic care, healing arts, biological living education, spiritual support, children's experiences, and meaningful time to reconnect beside the river.

This is a ticketed event, and advance registration is encouraged.

Pagosa Springs Town Park
$249-499
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Life Fully Embodied Free Church
drkayla@lifefullyembodied.org
Lifefullyembodied.com
Pagosa Springs Town Park