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Open Heart Surgery Explained

Open Heart Surgery Explained

Open Heart Surgery Explained
Retired Registered Nurse and cardiovascular specialist Deborah Baldwin takes you inside the operating room to explain what really happens during open-heart surgery. She describes the people, technology, and procedures behind this remarkable feat of modern medicine. Whether for yourself or a loved one, you'll gain valuable insight, understanding, and reassurance.

FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
fortlewis.edu/LLL