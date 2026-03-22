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One Room School House Experience

One Room School House Experience

On June 19, up to 10 students step back in time and head back to school for a day in the Pioneer Village's Koogler One-Room School House. This unique experience simulates a day at school during Aztec's pioneer era with Reading, Writing and 'Rithmetic. We add in craft activities and plenty of old-fashioned fun & games! Students wear pinafore aprons or suspenders provided by the museum to help set the stage for a day in the past they'll remember long into the future!

Due to space limitations, each session is capped at 10 kids, ages 6-13. The nostalgic day runs 9:15am-3pm and includes lunch in a take home souvenir lunch pail and a graduation certificate at day's end.

Jessica Sledzinski is our costumed teacher for the day. Jessica is the principal at Park Avenue Elementary in Aztec, a member of the museum board of directors, and a museum volunteer. She has an extensive background in art, history and education. This is her 3rd season offering this immersive student experience using a curriculum she developed for this program that is typical of the time period and age/skill appropriate. She has an additional educator/volunteer on hand to assist and ensure safety and fun for our scholars!

For questions, information or for the registration form, call Joan Monninger, Executive Director, Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village at 505-334-9829 or email joan@aztecmuseum.org. The museum is located at 125 N. Main Avenue in Historic Downtown Aztec.

Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
$25
09:15 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
http://www.aztecmuseum.org
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org