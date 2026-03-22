One Room School House Experience

The Aztec Pioneer Village will host a "One Room Schoolhouse Experience" on Friday June 5th, 19th and 26th.

Space is limited and is designed for ages 6 through 13.

The event simulates a day at school during Aztec's pioneer era with Reading, Writing and 'Rithmetic, along with crafts and old-fashioned fun & games. Aztecdmuseum.org has more information.

Students wear pinafore aprons or suspenders provided by the museum.

The nostalgic day runs 9:15am-3pm and includes lunch in a take home souvenir lunch pail and a graduation certificate at day's end.

Jessica Sledzinski is our costumed teacher for the day. This is her 3rd season offering this immersive student experience using a curriculum she developed that is typical of the time period and age/skill appropriate.

For questions, information or for the registration form, call Joan Monninger, Executive Director, Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village at 505-334-9829 or email joan@aztecmuseum.org. The museum is located at 125 N. Main Avenue in Historic Downtown Aztec.