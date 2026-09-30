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Once Upon a Time in the West and Blurred Lines in San Juan County - The Stockton Gang

Once Upon a Time in the West and Blurred Lines in San Juan County - The Stockton Gang

The San Juan County Historical Society presents an Author Talk by Randi-Samuelson Brown on her book "Once Upon a Time in the West" and Blurred Lines in San Juan County - The Stockton Gang. The event takes place at
the Farmington Civic Center at 6PM on Wednesday, October 21st.

Randi Samuelson-Brown will present a gritty collection of her award-winning short stories followed by a book signing. Her stories capture the spirit of individualism set against the darker side of life in the American West. From Colorado gold camps to the wide-open empty range of Wyoming. Participants will discover untold stories about strong women who simply did not back down. The presentation features a Farmington Rio del Sol Kiwanis Club actors' cameo re-enactment of notorious outlaws Porter and Ike Stockton and their wives, Emily Jane and Ellen.

Farmington Civic Center
06:00 PM - 10:37 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan County Historical Society
5053347136
sjchistoricalnm@centurylink.net

Artist Group Info

Randi Samuelson Brown
https://www.randisamuelsonbrown.com
Farmington Civic Center
200 W. Arrington
Farmington, New Mexico 87401