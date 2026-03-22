No Secret Police in Durango Time to Decide Fundraiser

1,700 residents signed a petition to for a visible ID/no masks for law enforcement ordinance to be passed by Durango City Council or to be placed on the ballot. Now that the election is scheduled for June 30, our job is to make sure every voter in Durango knows what this ordinance is, why it’s on the ballot, and how it affects their rights and their community. This fundraiser will help with that effort. Go to nosecretpoliceindurango.org/donate .