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No Secret Police in Durango Time to Decide Fundraiser

No Secret Police in Durango Time to Decide Fundraiser

1,700 residents signed a petition to for a visible ID/no masks for law enforcement ordinance to be passed by Durango City Council or to be placed on the ballot. Now that the election is scheduled for June 30, our job is to make sure every voter in Durango knows what this ordinance is, why it’s on the ballot, and how it affects their rights and their community. This fundraiser will help with that effort. Go to nosecretpoliceindurango.org/donate .

11th Street Station
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

No Secret Police in Durango Election Commitee (ad hoc group)
9705600072
micksouder@yahoo.com
nosecretpoliceindurango.org/donate
11th Street Station