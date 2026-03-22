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#No Kings 4: Rise up! Sing Out! Sign Wave on North Main Ave, east side

#No Kings 4: Rise up! Sing Out! Sign Wave on North Main Ave, east side

On Sun, June 14th (Flag Day) come show your signs for No Kings 4, to defend Democracy, on the East sidewalks of North Main Ave, between 17th and 30th Streets.

Watch Party follows at 5:30 pm, at the La Plata County Fairgrounds, showing the "Committee for the First Amendment's Live Concert", featuring Joan Baez, Pattie Smith, Bette Midler, Singing Resistance and more. Or you can host your own watch party, streaming from nokings.org. Let's exercise our freedoms of speech, assembly, protest, religion, press and expression.

North Main Ave-Public Sidewalks
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Indivisible Durango
5407485374
indivisibledurango@gmail.com
indivisibledurango.org

Artist Group Info

contextarch@yahoo.com
Context Architecture, Inc.
North Main Ave-Public Sidewalks
North Main Ave between 17th and 30th Streets, east side
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702479082
contextarch@yahoo.com
https://www.indivisibledurango.org