No Kings 4: Rise up! Sing Out! Sign Wave on North Main Ave, east side

On Sun, June 14th (Flag Day) come show your signs for No Kings 4, to defend Democracy, on the East sidewalks of North Main Ave, between 17th and 30th Streets.

Watch Party follows at 5:30 pm, at the La Plata County Fairgrounds, showing the "Committee for the First Amendment's Live Concert", featuring Joan Baez, Pattie Smith, Bette Midler, Singing Resistance and more. Or you can host your own watch party, streaming from nokings.org. Let's exercise our freedoms of speech, assembly, protest, religion, press and expression.