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Night Sky at the Nature Center

Night Sky at the Nature Center

Join San Juan Mountains Association for an evening of night sky wonder! Luann Andrew, an avid and passionate amateur astronomer, is hosting a series of night sky events at the Nature Center this year. She has been a Park Ranger at Mesa Verde National Park for the last 14 years where she has enjoyed working as a night sky ranger sharing dark skies with a myriad of visitors.

We will take a tour of the evening sky with a green laser pointer star hopping from one constellation to the next.
If we have clear dark skies, we will peer as deep into the universe as we can see that night.
We will discuss the importance of DARK SKIES to our natural environment.
We will think about what ancient cultures right here on this land saw in the cosmos.

SJMA's Durango Nature Center
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
SJMA's Durango Nature Center
63 County Road 310
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://sjma.org/nature-center/